New skipper Qeshile amped to lead Warriors in T20 Challenge

PREMIUM

The Dafabet Warriors will have a new captain at the helm when Sinethemba Qeshile takes the reins in the CSA T20 Challenge starting in Durban on Friday.



The former Hudson Park and Border age group skipper said he was relishing the new role in his career...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.