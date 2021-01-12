SA women’s team finally get back to cricket in World Cup year

South Africa senior women’s national cricket team head coach Hilton Moreeng is pleased with preparations as the Momentum Proteas return to the international stage next week after a 10-month hiatus.

The team will host Pakistan for a six-match limited-overs series that consists of three ODIs followed by three T20s.

The series will be held in a bio-secure controlled environment (BSE) in KwaZulu-Natal with the opening ODI starting at Kingsmead in Durban on January 20.

The team reported for the BSE on Friday and Moreeng was satisfied with how the team has managed to prepare for Pakistan.

“The last three days have been very good with players working extremely hard‚” he said.

The last time the Momentum Proteas played as a unit was during the T20 women’s World Cup in the semifinals against host nation and eventual champions Australia in March.

“I think for us the most exciting thing is an opportunity to play cricket. I mean it is a year where we did not play competitive cricket.