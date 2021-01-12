Roadrunner Melikhaya Frans still chasing his Olympic dream
Star Uitenhage-born roadrunner Melikhaya Frans says his main goal this year is to work towards achieving his dream of competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Last year Frans missed out on his first attempt for an Olympics qualifier in testing conditions at the London Marathon, finishing 21st overall in a time of 2:13:50...
