Saaiman both excited and nervous for new challenge

PREMIUM

Having bled black and green for the better part of 15 years, strength and conditioning specialist Drikus Saaiman is ready to spread his wings when he links up with the Pakistan national women’s team this month.



Saaiman, who has been in charge of ensuring the Warriors players are in shape, will take on similar responsibilities with the Pakistani women side as they look to bring in some fresh ideas. ..

