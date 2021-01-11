Bright future predicted for young Chippa goalkeeper Nkabi
A bright future has been predicted for Zwide’s Chippa United reserve side goalkeeper Kwanele Nkabi who received a call-up to the club’s senior team recently.
The 20-year-old grade 12 pupil at Phakamisa High School was part of Chippa’s line-up for the last two DStv Premiership fixtures against SuperSport United and Golden Arrows...
