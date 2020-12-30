Cricket

All-rounder making progress after severing Achilles tendon in freak accident

EP’s Tian Koekemoer confident he can recover for UK trip

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 30 December 2020

Eastern Province all-rounder Tian Koekemoer will play no part in the side’s pursuit for silverware this season as he continues his recovery from a freak accident.

Koekemoer had been enjoying a meal with some friends at a Port Elizabeth eatery when the accident happened. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X