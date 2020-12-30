All-rounder making progress after severing Achilles tendon in freak accident

EP’s Tian Koekemoer confident he can recover for UK trip

PREMIUM

Eastern Province all-rounder Tian Koekemoer will play no part in the side’s pursuit for silverware this season as he continues his recovery from a freak accident.



Koekemoer had been enjoying a meal with some friends at a Port Elizabeth eatery when the accident happened. ..

