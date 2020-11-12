Uphill task for Warriors

PREMIUM

The Warriors are staring down the barrel as they head into the final day of their CSA 4-Day Franchise match against the Momentum Multiply Titans at St George’s Park on Thursday.



When stumps were drawn after Wednesday’s third day, the Warriors had limped to 97 runs for six wickets, only 35 runs ahead after being demolished by Tabraiz Shamsi...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.