Mongameli Bobani’s death shocks Nelson Mandela Bay

Politician succumbs to Covid-19 after three weeks in hospital

You either loved or hated him, or loved to hate him, but the death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani came as a major shock to the entire Nelson Mandela Bay community on Wednesday night.



Bobani, 52, died shortly before 6pm at St George’s Hospital (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-10-22-just-in-mongameli-bobani-hospitalised-due-to-covid-19/), where he spent the last three weeks after contracting Covid-19...

