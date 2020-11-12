Mongameli Bobani’s death shocks Nelson Mandela Bay
Politician succumbs to Covid-19 after three weeks in hospital
You either loved or hated him, or loved to hate him, but the death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani came as a major shock to the entire Nelson Mandela Bay community on Wednesday night.
Bobani, 52, died shortly before 6pm at St George’s Hospital (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-10-22-just-in-mongameli-bobani-hospitalised-due-to-covid-19/), where he spent the last three weeks after contracting Covid-19...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.