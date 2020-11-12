Politics

Mongameli Bobani’s death shocks Nelson Mandela Bay

Politician succumbs to Covid-19 after three weeks in hospital

By Nomazima Nkosi, Kathryn Kimberley, Mkhululi Ndamase and Michael Kimberley - 12 November 2020

You either loved or hated him, or loved to hate him, but the death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani  came as a major shock to the entire Nelson Mandela Bay community on Wednesday night.

Bobani, 52, died shortly before 6pm at St George’s Hospital (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-10-22-just-in-mongameli-bobani-hospitalised-due-to-covid-19/), where he spent the last three weeks  after contracting Covid-19...

