Haroon Lorgat back at Cricket SA

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter 30 October 2020
A file photo of former Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat speaking the Africa T20 launch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in April 2017. Lorgat "amicably" parted ways with the organisation in September of that year.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat is back at CSA‚ albeit in a temporary capacity on the nine-member interim board that was appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday.

The nine-member board will be chaired by retired Justice Zak Yacoob. The other members are Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ Professor Andre Odendaal‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru.

This is a developing story …

