Each team member a potential match-winner, coach says

Warriors fired up for action

qClick to edit the tertiary title

PREMIUM

Head coach Robin Peterson is confident any one of his 18 squad members will be able to step up and win games for the Warriors this coming season.



As the squad fine-tunes ahead of the season’s start next month, Peterson said the group was in a totally new phase of their development after the departure of some of the experienced Warriors. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.