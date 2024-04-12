Riddle giving his all in pursuit of Olympic debut
Star triathlete Jamie Riddle has taken a step closer to achieving his ultimate dream after his latest win in Gqeberha put him in prime position for a ticket to the Olympic Games in France later this year.
While the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is yet to officially name the athletes who will represent Team Mzansi in the swim, bike and run event, the 24-year-old multisport athlete sits with a World Triathlon Individual Olympic Qualification ranking of 71, which puts him within the “Top 140" bracket required by Triathlon SA for athletes to become eligible for selection...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.