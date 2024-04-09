Agonising loss for Pearson in dying moments against East London rivals

Selborne College pulled off a come-from-behind victory which almost bordered on the miraculous as they scored 19 points in the last 10 minutes to edge Pearson 29-25 in their schools rugby fixture on the Hannes Strydom Field at Pearson on Saturday.
It was an agonising outcome for the home team, who produced some outstanding rugby in difficult conditions, thanks to a brilliant display by scrumhalf Denilo Jordaan.
Pearson were looking for a second straight win over their East London rivals and they may have been disappointed that they led only 10-3 at the break, knowing they would be playing into the stiff easterly breeze in the second half.
Selborne were quick to strike after the break when they mauled their way over for a try by hooker Luke McGregor after a line-out drive in the 41st minute, with scrumhalf Page Fennel adding the conversion.
That made it 10-10 and you almost expected Selborne to take charge, but Pearson showed enormous character and thrilling attacking qualities to keep their opponents under pressure.
They were swift to seize on any mistakes by their opponents and as Selborne were prone to inaccuracy at times, it allowed Pearson to attack into the strong wind, crossing for tries by lock Cameron Knoetze, prop Lunathi Njara and centre Troy Hargreaves for what seemed like a commanding 25-10 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
Besides his try, Knoetze was also outstanding in securing clean line-out possession.
Despite courageous defence by Pearson, it is to Selborne’s credit that they never gave up the fight and as they began to camp in their opponents’ half, the opportunities arose to close the gap.
They were also prepared to run from deep, with centre Siyamthanda Sakhela often prominent, and it was the No 12 who sparked their fightback with a try next to the posts when he forced his way over from a quick tap penalty with less than 10 minutes to go.
Fennel’s conversion made it 25-17 to Pearson.
As the home side were forced to make more and more tackles, the intensity rose to fever pitch and No 8 Joshua Cloete was next to cross for Selborne when Pearson fell off some tackles and he went over near the posts.
Fennel’s conversion put them a point in arrears and they were soon back in Pearson’s 22m area from a penalty, which they kicked into touch.
With time virtually up, Selborne kept control of the ball and though Pearson repelled several forward charges, eventually it was wing Njongo Mbanga who scooped up the ball from the back of a maul and darted over for the winning score.
In the first half, Pearson scrumhalf Jordaan, who was superb throughout the match with his sniping runs, opened the scoring after a tight head allowed him to find some space down the blindside, racing through for a try under the posts.
Flyhalf Caleb Friskin added the conversion and also kicked a penalty, while Fennel goaled one penalty for Selborne to make it 10-3 at the break.
HeraldLIVE
Agonising loss for Pearson in dying moments against East London rivals
Despite courageous defence by Gqeberha hosts, opponents put up tough fight
Image: SUPPLIED
Selborne College pulled off a come-from-behind victory which almost bordered on the miraculous as they scored 19 points in the last 10 minutes to edge Pearson 29-25 in their schools rugby fixture on the Hannes Strydom Field at Pearson on Saturday.
It was an agonising outcome for the home team, who produced some outstanding rugby in difficult conditions, thanks to a brilliant display by scrumhalf Denilo Jordaan.
Pearson were looking for a second straight win over their East London rivals and they may have been disappointed that they led only 10-3 at the break, knowing they would be playing into the stiff easterly breeze in the second half.
Selborne were quick to strike after the break when they mauled their way over for a try by hooker Luke McGregor after a line-out drive in the 41st minute, with scrumhalf Page Fennel adding the conversion.
That made it 10-10 and you almost expected Selborne to take charge, but Pearson showed enormous character and thrilling attacking qualities to keep their opponents under pressure.
They were swift to seize on any mistakes by their opponents and as Selborne were prone to inaccuracy at times, it allowed Pearson to attack into the strong wind, crossing for tries by lock Cameron Knoetze, prop Lunathi Njara and centre Troy Hargreaves for what seemed like a commanding 25-10 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
Besides his try, Knoetze was also outstanding in securing clean line-out possession.
Despite courageous defence by Pearson, it is to Selborne’s credit that they never gave up the fight and as they began to camp in their opponents’ half, the opportunities arose to close the gap.
They were also prepared to run from deep, with centre Siyamthanda Sakhela often prominent, and it was the No 12 who sparked their fightback with a try next to the posts when he forced his way over from a quick tap penalty with less than 10 minutes to go.
Fennel’s conversion made it 25-17 to Pearson.
As the home side were forced to make more and more tackles, the intensity rose to fever pitch and No 8 Joshua Cloete was next to cross for Selborne when Pearson fell off some tackles and he went over near the posts.
Fennel’s conversion put them a point in arrears and they were soon back in Pearson’s 22m area from a penalty, which they kicked into touch.
With time virtually up, Selborne kept control of the ball and though Pearson repelled several forward charges, eventually it was wing Njongo Mbanga who scooped up the ball from the back of a maul and darted over for the winning score.
In the first half, Pearson scrumhalf Jordaan, who was superb throughout the match with his sniping runs, opened the scoring after a tight head allowed him to find some space down the blindside, racing through for a try under the posts.
Flyhalf Caleb Friskin added the conversion and also kicked a penalty, while Fennel goaled one penalty for Selborne to make it 10-3 at the break.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Cricket