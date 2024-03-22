Artistic swimmers to contest national championships

Artistic swimmers from across the country have turned the Newton Park Swimming Pool into a battlefield as they vie for top honours at the SA National Aquatics Championships.
The event, which started on Thursday, has 42 swimmers from five provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Central Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Tigers, taking to the pool across various disciplines.
The competition features events at junior, youth and senior levels, where athletes will contest various disciplines including solo, duo, trio and team routines.
The technical convener of artistic swimming at Swimming SA, Moira Norden, said on Thursday that the best of the best would be on display in the pool until Sunday.
“This competition will see our best young artistic swimmers who will be in the city to contest the championships, so we can expect to see some top-tier action across the four days.”
The Eastern Cape team consists of nine swimmers.
Norden said some names to watch out for were Aneesah Lindoor, Holly de Bruyn and Tori Buitendag.
“These championships will count towards selection to the SA squad earmarked to attend the Junior World Championships in Peru in September.
“At the conclusion of this competition, a SA squad for the championships will be selected and attend the first in a series of camps, the first of which takes place on Monday and Tuesday, and will form part of their preparations for the September showpiece.
“The camps to prepare for Worlds will be hosted at times still to be confirmed because the girls will be coming from various provinces.
“So they will do some preparation on their own but it will also be vitally important that they have periods where they can train together as a squad,” Norden, who also acts as the chair of artistic swimming at Eastern Cape Aquatics, said.
