Regional racing to light up PE Oval Track Raceway

The second round of the hugely popular six-round Regional Dirt Oval Championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PE Oval Track Raceway will play out at the PEOTR circuit situated along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area on Saturday.
The classes that will be competing are Rookies, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1L Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
Making a welcome return to the oval after an extended layoff will be PEOTR club chair Wayne Holland in the American Saloon class, where he will be up against the likes of Juan Roesstorff, Ruzanne Jansen, Rohan van Vuuren and JP Coetzee.
The hugely popular and competitive 1660 modified 4-cylinder class will no doubt be the highlight of the evening with a star-studded line-up of drivers having entered already, led by a talented group of women drivers.
Charne Schuin, Melindre Marais, Nadia Rautenbach and Chanell van Tonder. Jason Drake, Jason Brink, Kenzo Barnard, Colin Whitely, Percy Noah, Ruhan Terblanche, Roux le Roux, Lorenzo McLeod and Andrew Meiring are just a few of the contenders who will do battle in this closely contested class.
Deon Kretzmann will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the 1600 stock saloons after having one hand on the trophy in round one, only to be forced to retire with a puncture while leading the final, this after driving over a silencer box that had fallen off another car.
Daniel Renison will be the man to catch after dominating the class in the last two club outings, but add Kelly Dowling, Edwin Drake, young Reghardt Joubert, Keegan Ellard and Donavan Lee into the mix and it will certainly be an entertaining class to follow.
Gates open at 12.30pm with free trackside parking available. Racing is scheduled to start at 6pm and tickets are R60 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R30 for children U12.
Upcoming events
March 22-24: Rotax National and All African Karting Championship at Killarney
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round two at Rover MX Track
April 5: Porsche display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street
April 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
April 13: Round three of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club round two at Aldo Scribante Raceway
April 27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Dirt Oval round two of Regional Championship at PEOTR.
HeraldLIVE
Regional racing to light up PE Oval Track Raceway
Image: Taylor Randall
The second round of the hugely popular six-round Regional Dirt Oval Championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PE Oval Track Raceway will play out at the PEOTR circuit situated along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area on Saturday.
The classes that will be competing are Rookies, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1L Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
Making a welcome return to the oval after an extended layoff will be PEOTR club chair Wayne Holland in the American Saloon class, where he will be up against the likes of Juan Roesstorff, Ruzanne Jansen, Rohan van Vuuren and JP Coetzee.
The hugely popular and competitive 1660 modified 4-cylinder class will no doubt be the highlight of the evening with a star-studded line-up of drivers having entered already, led by a talented group of women drivers.
Charne Schuin, Melindre Marais, Nadia Rautenbach and Chanell van Tonder. Jason Drake, Jason Brink, Kenzo Barnard, Colin Whitely, Percy Noah, Ruhan Terblanche, Roux le Roux, Lorenzo McLeod and Andrew Meiring are just a few of the contenders who will do battle in this closely contested class.
Deon Kretzmann will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the 1600 stock saloons after having one hand on the trophy in round one, only to be forced to retire with a puncture while leading the final, this after driving over a silencer box that had fallen off another car.
Daniel Renison will be the man to catch after dominating the class in the last two club outings, but add Kelly Dowling, Edwin Drake, young Reghardt Joubert, Keegan Ellard and Donavan Lee into the mix and it will certainly be an entertaining class to follow.
Gates open at 12.30pm with free trackside parking available. Racing is scheduled to start at 6pm and tickets are R60 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R30 for children U12.
Upcoming events
March 22-24: Rotax National and All African Karting Championship at Killarney
March 23: Motocross Pre-National at Rover MX Track; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
March 30: National Motocross round two at Rover MX Track
April 5: Porsche display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street
April 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
April 13: Round three of Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club round two at Aldo Scribante Raceway
April 27: MSA Timed Drags at Aldo Scribante; Dirt Oval round two of Regional Championship at PEOTR.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Pages
Rugby