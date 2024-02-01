×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

New Year’s Cup organisers to host inaugural Super Bowl tournament

Premium
01 February 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Organisers of the prestigious New Year's Cup will host an inaugural Soccer Super Bowl tournament to revive the Easter tournament spirit in the Eastern Cape.

The event will see 16 clubs from the EC and other provinces battling it out to be crowned the first-ever Soccer Super Bowl champs...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read