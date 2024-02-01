New Year’s Cup organisers to host inaugural Super Bowl tournament
Organisers of the prestigious New Year's Cup will host an inaugural Soccer Super Bowl tournament to revive the Easter tournament spirit in the Eastern Cape.
The event will see 16 clubs from the EC and other provinces battling it out to be crowned the first-ever Soccer Super Bowl champs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.