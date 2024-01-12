Quins seek revenge in EPRU Super 8 opener
Gqeberha side ready for tough battle against Kruisfontein
Revenge will be on the mind of Harlequins when they travel to face Kruisfontein United in their opening EPRU Super 8 clash in Humansdorp on January 27.
When the teams squared off in the EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals in 2023, Kruisfontein pipped Harlequins 12-6 after the teams had been locked up at 6-6 at halftime...
