Quins seek revenge in EPRU Super 8 opener

Gqeberha side ready for tough battle against Kruisfontein

12 January 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Revenge will be on the mind of Harlequins when they travel to face Kruisfontein United in their opening EPRU Super 8 clash in Humansdorp on January 27.

When the teams squared off in the EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals in 2023, Kruisfontein pipped Harlequins 12-6 after the teams had been locked up at 6-6 at halftime...

