History beckons for Stellies in ‘extraordinary final’

Stellenbosch duo Sage Stephens and Thabo Moloisane agree Saturday’s League Cup final against TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will not be an ordinary game, as they aim to write themselves into history.
Stephens and Moloisane commendably repudiated what’s become a boring cliché among local footballers when doing interviews that “all the games are the same”, insisting this Carling Knockout decider will be extraordinary.
Kickoff is at 3pm. Stephens says winning the League Cup would give many Stellies players great exposure.
“Just to take the pressure away from us, we can say this is just another game, but in reality this isn’t just another game,” Stephens said.
“If you look at our squad and where each player comes from, there’s a special story each player has and I think this final itself can change a lot of lives in our team ... to put a lot of players on the map.
“This is a game we are writing history [with] this weekend.”
Moloisane, who is a Stellies star with a special story, also admitted this final wasn’t just any other game.
“It’s not just another game; we want to make history. We want to be in the history books of Stellenbosch Football Club,” Moloisane said.
Moloisane’s story that piqued the interest of many, is how he managed to bounce back after he was relegated with Maritzburg United in June.
“Sometimes I pinch myself in disbelief that I am about to play a final a few months after I was relegated.
'In football a lot can change in a matter of months. I am really grateful for the chance Stellenbosch gave me,” the Stellies centre-half said.
Stephens has his own view, as he’s one of the few players to have been with Stellenbosch since their maiden season, 2019-20, in the Premiership, after gaining promotion the previous season.
“It [reaching the final] is a special occasion... being one of the players who’ve been here from the start of the PSL journey, it’s a special, special moment.
“Obviously with all the pressure and everything, we are first enjoying the moment,” Stephens said.
History beckons for Stellies in ‘extraordinary final’
It's not just any game, says keeper Stephens
Journalist
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ DARREN STEWART
Stellenbosch duo Sage Stephens and Thabo Moloisane agree Saturday’s League Cup final against TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will not be an ordinary game, as they aim to write themselves into history.
Stephens and Moloisane commendably repudiated what’s become a boring cliché among local footballers when doing interviews that “all the games are the same”, insisting this Carling Knockout decider will be extraordinary.
Kickoff is at 3pm. Stephens says winning the League Cup would give many Stellies players great exposure.
“Just to take the pressure away from us, we can say this is just another game, but in reality this isn’t just another game,” Stephens said.
“If you look at our squad and where each player comes from, there’s a special story each player has and I think this final itself can change a lot of lives in our team ... to put a lot of players on the map.
“This is a game we are writing history [with] this weekend.”
Moloisane, who is a Stellies star with a special story, also admitted this final wasn’t just any other game.
“It’s not just another game; we want to make history. We want to be in the history books of Stellenbosch Football Club,” Moloisane said.
Moloisane’s story that piqued the interest of many, is how he managed to bounce back after he was relegated with Maritzburg United in June.
“Sometimes I pinch myself in disbelief that I am about to play a final a few months after I was relegated.
'In football a lot can change in a matter of months. I am really grateful for the chance Stellenbosch gave me,” the Stellies centre-half said.
Stephens has his own view, as he’s one of the few players to have been with Stellenbosch since their maiden season, 2019-20, in the Premiership, after gaining promotion the previous season.
“It [reaching the final] is a special occasion... being one of the players who’ve been here from the start of the PSL journey, it’s a special, special moment.
“Obviously with all the pressure and everything, we are first enjoying the moment,” Stephens said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Soccer