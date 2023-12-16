Netball Proteas legend Phumza Maweni calls time on illustrious career

Netball Proteas defensive stalwart Phumza Maweni has announced her retirement from the game after an illustrious nine-year career as a professional player.

Maweni (39), who made her Proteas debut in 2014 against Scotland, played in three Netball World Cups and retires having earned 121 caps for South Africa.

The veteran defender was a late bloomer as she started playing professional netball at the age of 28 but she went on play for international teams like Loughborough Lightning, Severn Stars, Team Bath in the UK and Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia.

Domestically she played for Southern Stings in the then Brutal Fruit Netball League (now Telkom Netball League) where she shared her experience with younger players as a mentor.