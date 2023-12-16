Netball Proteas legend Phumza Maweni calls time on illustrious career
Netball Proteas defensive stalwart Phumza Maweni has announced her retirement from the game after an illustrious nine-year career as a professional player.
Maweni (39), who made her Proteas debut in 2014 against Scotland, played in three Netball World Cups and retires having earned 121 caps for South Africa.
The veteran defender was a late bloomer as she started playing professional netball at the age of 28 but she went on play for international teams like Loughborough Lightning, Severn Stars, Team Bath in the UK and Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia.
Domestically she played for Southern Stings in the then Brutal Fruit Netball League (now Telkom Netball League) where she shared her experience with younger players as a mentor.
Phumza Maweni 🌟 thank you for the magic, the victories, and the indelible mark you've left on the game. Wishing you all the best in your new chapter! ❤️🇿🇦— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) December 14, 2023
👉 https://t.co/690YYQltmu#SPARProteas | #NetballLegend | #ThankYouPhumza pic.twitter.com/V3BFi5PGCR
Maweni, whose last match for the Proteas was in the Test loss against England in Nottingham on Sunday, said she is making way for a young generation of players who have been on the fringes of the national team.
“I have taken the time to reflect and think, and I am sad to announce that the time has come for me to gracefully exit the court, making space for the emerging stars awaiting their chance,” she said.
“The unwavering support of my son and family throughout my netball journey has been invaluable and they rightfully deserve more of my time and attention.
“The past years have exceeded all expectations, transforming into a journey of a lifetime. This sport has shaped me into a confident and powerful woman, far beyond what I could have envisioned. I cherish and acknowledge every aspect of this experience.”
Maweni said she will stay involved in the game as a coach. “Moving forward, I intend to contribute to the sport from the sidelines, fostering growth, development and coaching for the next generation of superstars.”
Maweni left Sunshine Coast Lightning and returned home in 2022 to captain her home team, Western Cape Southern Stings, om the 2023 Telkom Netball League.
“Phumza has been a great asset to the Spar Proteas team and structure, a great player with exceptional netball talent and intelligence,” Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane said.
“When you consider how late she started playing the sport, how quickly she broke into the team, and what she has been able to achieve, one can only attribute this to discipline and dedication.”