Thriston Lawrence vowed to be aggressive the weekend as he goes in search of a fifth DP World Tour golf win at the Joburg Open.
The home hero won his first title two years ago as this event was reduced to 36 holes due to weather, but since then has claimed three victories over 72 holes, being crowned 2022 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year along the way.
He started his week at the Houghton Golf Club by matching his best DP World Tour round of 62 and followed that up with a 66 to sit at 12 under, just one shot behind midway leader Nikhil Rama.
Two shots behind Lawrence are Dean Burmester and Jacques van Kruiswijk, who had rounds of 62 and 64 respectively, while Zander Lombard, 65 yesterday, is a further shot back.
The nature of the layout has led to many players laying back off the tee, but Lawrence has not been one of them and he has vowed to keep attacking as he looks to get the season and the opening swing off to a winning start.
“I had a gameplan to be aggressive as always,” he said.
“It wasn’t easy this morning. It was quite windy and I had to really scramble some of the holes.
“I wasn’t really in danger, but I was never the right distance. I was either short or long.
“I managed to make a nice few saves out there and get the momentum going, so I’m happy with four under.
“I’m hitting driver just about everywhere. There are certain holes you can’t but I’ve always been aggressive and the driver is my favourite club in the bag so why not hit it if it works?
“My gameplan at the weekend will be the same as today — driver everywhere and attack.”
Thriston Lawrence taking aggressive approach at Joburg Open
Thriston Lawrence vowed to be aggressive the weekend as he goes in search of a fifth DP World Tour golf win at the Joburg Open.
The home hero won his first title two years ago as this event was reduced to 36 holes due to weather, but since then has claimed three victories over 72 holes, being crowned 2022 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year along the way.
He started his week at the Houghton Golf Club by matching his best DP World Tour round of 62 and followed that up with a 66 to sit at 12 under, just one shot behind midway leader Nikhil Rama.
Two shots behind Lawrence are Dean Burmester and Jacques van Kruiswijk, who had rounds of 62 and 64 respectively, while Zander Lombard, 65 yesterday, is a further shot back.
The nature of the layout has led to many players laying back off the tee, but Lawrence has not been one of them and he has vowed to keep attacking as he looks to get the season and the opening swing off to a winning start.
“I had a gameplan to be aggressive as always,” he said.
“It wasn’t easy this morning. It was quite windy and I had to really scramble some of the holes.
“I wasn’t really in danger, but I was never the right distance. I was either short or long.
“I managed to make a nice few saves out there and get the momentum going, so I’m happy with four under.
“I’m hitting driver just about everywhere. There are certain holes you can’t but I’ve always been aggressive and the driver is my favourite club in the bag so why not hit it if it works?
“My gameplan at the weekend will be the same as today — driver everywhere and attack.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport