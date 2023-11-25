Chiefs out to avoid another Soweto derby trip-up

Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango has painted a picture that Amakhosi are not short of zest despite their slump in form in recent months and are eager to bounce back by beating Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“It’s another derby for us, a very important game, a must-win game.
“Of course, we have not had a great run of form of late, but in the camp the spirits are high and we are looking forward to the next game,” the 26-year-old centre-half said on Thursday.
Chiefs lost their last game to other Soweto foes Orlando Pirates before the Fifa break almost two weeks ago.
Amakhosi have two wins and three defeats from their last five DStv Premiership outings.
Msimango said they had been hard at work during the recent international hiatus.
“We have been working hard, trying to rectify our mistakes ... get the combinations right as well in every department.
“The feeling is good in the camp ... great atmosphere,” he said.
Four of Amakhosi’s players were away on international assignments in the recent Fifa window — including Sibongiseni Mthethwa (SA), Edson Castillo (Venezuela), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Botswana) and Edmilson Dove (Mozambique).
Sunday’s game had given them some time to recuperate, Msimango said.
“We are very fortunate that our fixture is on Sunday. This helps the guys to come back, release the jet lag, have some recovery and to have time to have a few sessions before Sunday,” Msimango said.
“Playing on Sunday really plays to our favour, but this is a game of football, you can’t bank on those small details.
“You need to go on the field and perform as a team.”
Msimango said the team was working well with new interim mentor Cavin Johnson, who replaced Molefi Ntseki in October.
“Everyone is responding well to what he [Johnson] is trying to do,” Msimango saidd.
“The results will speak for themselves. Obviously, as a coach he needs time as well with the players so that the philosophy [sinks in], in terms of what he wants.”
See page 27
Chiefs out to avoid another Soweto derby trip-up
Team training hard, trying to rectify mistakes, says Msimango
Journalist
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango has painted a picture that Amakhosi are not short of zest despite their slump in form in recent months and are eager to bounce back by beating Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
“It’s another derby for us, a very important game, a must-win game.
“Of course, we have not had a great run of form of late, but in the camp the spirits are high and we are looking forward to the next game,” the 26-year-old centre-half said on Thursday.
Chiefs lost their last game to other Soweto foes Orlando Pirates before the Fifa break almost two weeks ago.
Amakhosi have two wins and three defeats from their last five DStv Premiership outings.
Msimango said they had been hard at work during the recent international hiatus.
“We have been working hard, trying to rectify our mistakes ... get the combinations right as well in every department.
“The feeling is good in the camp ... great atmosphere,” he said.
Four of Amakhosi’s players were away on international assignments in the recent Fifa window — including Sibongiseni Mthethwa (SA), Edson Castillo (Venezuela), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Botswana) and Edmilson Dove (Mozambique).
Sunday’s game had given them some time to recuperate, Msimango said.
“We are very fortunate that our fixture is on Sunday. This helps the guys to come back, release the jet lag, have some recovery and to have time to have a few sessions before Sunday,” Msimango said.
“Playing on Sunday really plays to our favour, but this is a game of football, you can’t bank on those small details.
“You need to go on the field and perform as a team.”
Msimango said the team was working well with new interim mentor Cavin Johnson, who replaced Molefi Ntseki in October.
“Everyone is responding well to what he [Johnson] is trying to do,” Msimango saidd.
“The results will speak for themselves. Obviously, as a coach he needs time as well with the players so that the philosophy [sinks in], in terms of what he wants.”
See page 27
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport