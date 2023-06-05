Graeme on a high after historic win over Grey

Graeme College delivered one of their most famous rugby victories when they bridged nearly four decades of defeats to out-duel Grey High in their clash in Makhanda on Saturday.
The last time the Makhanda school first team were able to achieve this feat was in 1985, when World Cup-winning Springbok Hennie le Roux was part of the team.
This time they took their chances after managing to hold off a strong start by Grey to triumph 22-8.
The visitors piled on the pressure in the opening 15 minutes, but were not able to capitalise on that period with any points.
Once Graeme found their rhythm and were able to mount some attacks with good running rugby, they often looked dangerous with the ball in hand.
This resulted in them scoring first in the 13th minute when wing Xolisa Mdyesha crossed in the corner, but Grey flyhalf Jordan Strydom reduced the gap to two points when he slotted a penalty.
Crucially, Graeme were able to go further ahead just before halftime when lock Ayola Mali went over for a try under the poles to give them a 12-3 lead.
In another significant development, Graeme scored early in the second half as a chip-and-chase bounced kindly for centre Ashton Williams to score their third try, converted by Steven du Preez.
Grey, however, continued to fight hard and six minutes later they muscled their way over the line for a try by Likhona Sodlaka, closing the gap to 19-8.
Du Preez put over a penalty in the 49th minute to increase Graeme’s lead to 22-8 and though both sides had chances to score late in the game, there was no addition to the score and it was a day to remember for the home side.
• In Kariega, Framesby delivered a polished performance to beat Brandwag 35-8 rugby match after leading 23-8 at halftime.
Hosts Brandwag were full of running and industrious with ball in hand, but the visitors were patient and defensively strong.
Even while trailing on the possession percentage, Framesby converted opportunities into points and kept the scoreboard ticking.
Their rolling mauls and scrums proved particularly effective.
The visitors’ flyhalf, Logan Muller, had a superb game and scored a try towards the end of the match. He also kicked three penalties and converted three tries.
Framesby’s other tries were scored by lock Jaco Pretorius, flank Gideon Barnard and fullback Tristan Afrika.
For Brandwag, centre Jamiane Dampies scored a try and Lu-Crain Muggels kicked a penalty.
• In East London, Marlow proved more clinical and physical than home team Hudson Park to dominate from the start and score a 45-0 victory.
Hudson were guilty of making some basic mistakes and this allowed the physical Cradock team too dictate the pattern of play.
They laid down a marker in the first half by scoring two converted tries and even though Hudson worked hard in defence, the halftime score was 14-0 to the visitors.
Marlow upped their intensity in the second half as Hudson, who were hit by late injuries on Friday, battled to plug the gaps.
This allowed Cradock to run in five more tries for a comfortable victory.
Graeme on a high after historic win over Grey
Makhanda side notch up first victory against Gqeberha boys in 38 years
