Twelve University of Fort Hare students have been arrested after a violent protest on Sunday night during which parts of the institution’s indoor sports centre was torched and its cafeteria looted.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the students, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested on charges of malicious damage to property and burglary.
“On Sunday, at about 8.20pm, police were summoned to a complaint of a violent protest at the University of Fort Hare in Alice [Dikeni].
“At the scene, police arrested 12 students for malicious damage to property and burglary [of a] business, after the university examination hall was slightly damaged, and its furniture was removed and torched just outside the hall.
“It is further said that a mob then went amok and damaged several surveillance camera systems and also looted the institution’s cafeteria,” he said.
It is believed the mayhem started after an internal dispute about the examinations.
The suspects are due to appear at the magistrate’s court in Dikeni on Tuesday.
University spokesperson JP Roodt said the institution had launched an investigation into an unlawful gathering.
After meetings late on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the university’s management executive committee resolved the scheduled examinations would proceed as per the original exam timetable.
“The university is certainly not ruling out foul play or the deliberate sponsorship of student violence,” Roodt said.
HeraldLIVE
University of Fort Hare students arrested during violent protest
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Twelve University of Fort Hare students have been arrested after a violent protest on Sunday night during which parts of the institution’s indoor sports centre was torched and its cafeteria looted.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the students, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested on charges of malicious damage to property and burglary.
“On Sunday, at about 8.20pm, police were summoned to a complaint of a violent protest at the University of Fort Hare in Alice [Dikeni].
“At the scene, police arrested 12 students for malicious damage to property and burglary [of a] business, after the university examination hall was slightly damaged, and its furniture was removed and torched just outside the hall.
“It is further said that a mob then went amok and damaged several surveillance camera systems and also looted the institution’s cafeteria,” he said.
It is believed the mayhem started after an internal dispute about the examinations.
The suspects are due to appear at the magistrate’s court in Dikeni on Tuesday.
University spokesperson JP Roodt said the institution had launched an investigation into an unlawful gathering.
After meetings late on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the university’s management executive committee resolved the scheduled examinations would proceed as per the original exam timetable.
“The university is certainly not ruling out foul play or the deliberate sponsorship of student violence,” Roodt said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
Politics