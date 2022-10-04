Lamati to move up a division after weight struggle
Mdantsane boxer left depleted after losing battle of the scales in weekend bout
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 04 October 2022
The near disaster which recently abdicated IBO junior-featherweight champion Ludumo Lamati faced in his latest bout at the weekend has forced him to move up a division.
The Johannesburg-based Mdantsane boxer returned to action for the second time since renouncing his IBO title after learning that he would be stripped of the belt...
Lamati to move up a division after weight struggle
Mdantsane boxer left depleted after losing battle of the scales in weekend bout
The near disaster which recently abdicated IBO junior-featherweight champion Ludumo Lamati faced in his latest bout at the weekend has forced him to move up a division.
The Johannesburg-based Mdantsane boxer returned to action for the second time since renouncing his IBO title after learning that he would be stripped of the belt...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer