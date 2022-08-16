Fitter Murray hopes consistency will bring seeding reward

Andy Murray said his body is feeling the best it has “in a really long time” but that he still needs to take his game up a level if he wants to compete in the latter stages of tournaments on a regular basis.
Murray, who has battled through various injuries in recent years, reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday with a 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka.
It was the Scot's 37th match on the ATP Tour this year, the most he has managed to get under his belt since 2016.
“In terms of how I pulled up after matches and stuff has been the best I have felt in a really long time,” Murray told reporters.
“So that's good. I would like my tennis to be better at times, because I'm still convinced that it can be better than where it is right now.
“It's not been easy these last few years to stay fit and healthy and play enough tennis ... That's a positive thing that I got to play lots of matches or more matches this year.”
While Murray reached the finals of tournaments in Stuttgart and Sydney this year, he lost his opening matches at the Canadian Masters and Citi Open and bowed out in the second round of Wimbledon.
The 35-year-old said the early exits made it difficult for him to take a break and recharge.
“Me and my team are hoping I can get to that level again where I'm consistently getting to the latter stages of events. We will be able to plan and schedule my tournaments better,” Murray said.
“Right now I'm having to play and compete to try to maintain ranking and to hopefully get seeded in the events and get into more tournaments, not have to rely on wild cards. So, yeah, it's a difficult balance.”
Next up for two-times Cincinnati winner Murray is an all-British battle with ninth seed Cameron Norrie.
• Caty McNally overcame leg cramps and Aliaksandra Sasnovich to secure an emotional 6-3 3-6 7-6(2) win in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open in her hometown on Monday.
McNally grabbed at her left leg in pain after her first serve on match point and it briefly appeared she might not make it to the finish line.
But she played through the pain and collapsed on her back after securing victory on the next point at the last big tune-up event before the upcoming U.S. Open.
Belarusian Sasnovich showed great sportsmanship by walking around the net to McNally's side of the court to embrace her.
Fellow American Alison Riske also finished her match strong, taking the last seven points off Sara Sorribes Tormo for a 6-1 7-6(2) victory to keep her run of good form alive.
Earlier in the day, American Amanda Anisimova beat ninth seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-4 6-4 and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova upset Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 7-5 to reach the second round of the WTA 1000 event.
• Nick Kyrgios has again opted out of Australia's Davis Cup team for next month's finals, leaving Alex de Minaur to lead the nation's charge in Germany.
Kyrgios has skipped the team event since 2019 but would have been a strong addition given his career-best form in recent weeks which included a run to a maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.
“It would have been great to have Nick Kyrgios in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie,” team captain Lleyton Hewitt said in a media release on Tuesday.
Australia is drawn in Pool C with Germany, France and Belgium for the Sept. 13-18 finals in Hamburg.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Wimbledon men's doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were also included in Australia's six-man team.
Eliminated at the group stage last year, Australia are bidding for their 29th Davis Cup title and first since 2003. — Reuters
