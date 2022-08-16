×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Why Ndavi Nokeri winning Miss SA matters

Premium
16 August 2022
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

I do not support beauty pageants as I believe they reinforce patriarchal standards for women.

And so, I was not at all invested in the 64th edition of Miss SA that was held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria this past weekend. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read