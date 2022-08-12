Top sports stars to battle it out for East Cape crown
Dumke, Adams and Smit among contenders for awards to be held in Gqeberha
Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 12 August 2022
Springbok women’s rugby player Lusanda Dumke, international sprinter Luxolo Adams and para-athlete Jaco Smit will fight it out for the Sports Star of the Year crown when the EC Sport and Recreation Achiever Awards take place in Gqeberha next Friday...
Top sports stars to battle it out for East Cape crown
Dumke, Adams and Smit among contenders for awards to be held in Gqeberha
Springbok women’s rugby player Lusanda Dumke, international sprinter Luxolo Adams and para-athlete Jaco Smit will fight it out for the Sports Star of the Year crown when the EC Sport and Recreation Achiever Awards take place in Gqeberha next Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer