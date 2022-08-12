There was a thrilling top-of-the-log clash between Topspin C and Rockets B in the Nelson Mandela Table Tennis League this week.
Both teams held nothing back, with an excellent display of topspins and chops throughout the match.
Topspin C took a demanding lead at 4-0, until Rockets B started fighting back.
Topspin C made a tactical decision and brought on Chad Higgins for the doubles and this proved to be crucial as they secured two points.
Topspin C star player Prishen Ryan held his nerve to go unbeaten on the night and secure a 7-4 win and move Topspin C to No 1 on the log.
Sibanye A beat their B team 11-0, with Chervon Nysschens, Eugene Stallenberg and Zoliswa Ncitshane showing good form.
Callies A proved too strong for Topspin B, beating them 10-1.
Devin Langford and Yaaseen Abrahams won all of their games.
In the final clash, Livvies C lost 7-4 to Topspin A, despite Claude Lawack (Livvies C) winning all of his clashes.
In the Premier League, Aryans B defeated Livvies A 10-1, with Ridhaa Jawitz and Ridaa Hendricks winning all of their clashes.
There was a close encounter between Aryans A and Rockets A, which could have gone either way.
Thiagasen Pather played a sensational game against Ashley Human to secure a 7-4 win for Aryans A.
Exciting action in NMB table tennis leagues
Image: SUPPLIED
