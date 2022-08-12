×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Exciting action in NMB table tennis leagues

By Prishen Ryan - 12 August 2022
Topspin’s Denzil October in action in the league this week
FULLY FOCUSED: Topspin’s Denzil October in action in the league this week
Image: SUPPLIED

There was a thrilling top-of-the-log clash between Topspin C and Rockets B in the Nelson Mandela Table Tennis League this week.

Both teams held nothing back, with an excellent display of topspins and chops throughout the match.

Topspin C took a demanding lead at 4-0, until Rockets B started fighting back.

Topspin C made a tactical decision and brought on Chad Higgins for the doubles and this proved to be crucial as they secured two points.

Topspin C star player Prishen Ryan held his nerve to go unbeaten on the night and secure a 7-4 win and move Topspin C to No 1 on the log.

Sibanye A beat their B team 11-0, with Chervon Nysschens, Eugene Stallenberg and Zoliswa Ncitshane showing good form.

Callies A proved too strong for Topspin B, beating them 10-1.

Devin Langford and Yaaseen Abrahams won all of their games.

In the final clash, Livvies C lost 7-4 to Topspin A, despite Claude Lawack (Livvies C) winning all of his clashes.

In the Premier League, Aryans B defeated Livvies A 10-1, with Ridhaa Jawitz and Ridaa Hendricks winning all of their clashes.

There was a close encounter between Aryans A and Rockets A, which could have gone either way.

Thiagasen Pather played a sensational game against Ashley Human to secure a 7-4 win for Aryans A.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read