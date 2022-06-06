Nadal destroys Ruud to win 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal brutally crushed Casper Ruud on Sunday to lift a record-extending 14th French Open trophy and increase his lead at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam champions.

There was a sense of déjà vu as the Spaniard, who turned 36 on Friday, swept aside Norwegian Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on a balmy afternoon in Paris to ensure he has won every time he has reached the final at the clay court Grand Slam.

By lifting the Musketeers' Cup again, Nadal was halfway through the calendar Grand Slam for the first time in his career after he won the year's opening major at the Australian Open. Victory gave Nadal a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title and put him two clear of world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Swiss Roger Federer in the men's race for the most major titles.

Similar to his lead-up to the Melbourne Park major, Nadal arrived at Roland Garros with persistent fitness doubts after suffering a rib stress fracture and a chronic foot injury. But Nadal, who passed fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men's singles champion, again proved that even at less than 100% he is still a mountain too steep to conquer on the red clay of Roland Garros.