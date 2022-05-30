SPAR Grand Prix dominated by visiting runners

After clinching the first leg of the SPAR Women’s Grand Prix at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, veteran Namibian long-distance runner Helalia Johannes has encouraged South African runners to never despair.

Since Glenrose Xaba’s 2018 triumph, no SA athlete has walked away with the SPAR Grand Prix title.

This highlights a total dominance of foreign runners in SA races.

Johannes, the 2019 champion, clocked 31:53 to win.

By the look of things, runners from outside the country will continue to outshine South Africans.

Defending champion Tadu Nare from Ethiopia came second, crossing the line at 32:11.

Nare’s compatriot Selem Gebre claimed the third spot, 12 seconds shy of Nare’s time.

Johannes, Nare and Gebre are all Nedbank Running Club runners.

“I am very happy to win this race. The weather was good ... that helped me a lot.

“My word of advice to SA runners is that they must keep on pushing.

“They must never give up. One day they’ll come right because they’re good as well,” Johannes, 41, said.

Claiming the fourth spot with a time of 32:33, Tyla Kavanagh was the first SA athlete home.

She said she was proud of her finish.

“It feels like a win to be number four. I am proud and happy with my performance.

“However, I can still improve in the upcoming legs,” she said..

The next five legs are: Sunday, June 26, Durban; Saturday, July 16, Mbombela; Saturday, August 6, Tshwane; Sunday, October 2, Johannesburg; Sunday, October 23, Cape Town.