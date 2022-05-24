Priory teams off to spirited start in winter programme

The St Dominic’s Priory sports teams have made a spirited start to the winter season, with the hockey, soccer and tennis teams all entertaining visiting schools on the campus for recent matches.

Priory hosted an U13 Co-Ed hockey festival against Summerwood, Lorraine and Herbert Hurd for an afternoon of fantastic action.

The U13 girls’ and boys’ teams each drew one match and lost one.

The first hockey teams travelled to George to compete in the York Festival and it was wonderful to be on tour again after missing out for the past two years.

Both teams performed admirably, with some very good wins.

A few weeks later, the same hockey teams travelled to Grahamstown for the Kingswood Festival, where the high standard of play provided a great learning experience.

Since then the girls’ and boys’ teams have performed remarkably well.

Hosting Muir and Riebeek in a derby at Priory, the games went on despite some heavy rain and the St Dominic’s sides were victorious.

Among the girls’ teams, the U14s won 2-1, the U16s 1-0 and the first team 2-1.

The boys’ second team beat Muir 2-0 and the first team won 5-0

That was followed by matches for the first and second boys’ hockey teams against Westering, where the firsts draw 0-0 and the seconds won 1-0.

The same teams then took on DF Malherbe at DF, with the firsts winning 4-0 and the seconds 3-1.

The girls were also victorious in their matches against DFM as U14 won 4-0, U16 won 1-0 and first team won 11-0.

On the soccer field, the high school boys’ and girls’ teams have also had a wonderful start to the season, with some good performances.

The girls’ team have won two out of their three games so far, against Khumbulani (7-1) and Lawson Brown (2-0).

The boys’ teams (U14, U16, 1st) have also performed admirably with wins over Lawson Brown, Bonzai and Alex.

The U11 and U13 boys’ and girls’ soccer teams have also been in action in some exciting matches.

Meanwhile, the U13A hockey girls beat their Herbert Hurd counterparts 3-0, while the U13 boys draw 0-0.

The U19-U13 derby against St George’s Prep at the weekend provided a fantastic atmosphere with great competition.

There were hockey wins for the U9 girls (1-0), U10A girls (8-0) and U10B girls (3-2).

The older teams had some ups and downs, with the U13C girls winning 1-0, but the U13A and B teams losing.

The U13A Priory hockey boys drew 0-0 and the U9 boys won 2-1, but the U11A and B teams both lost.

Ending the derby day, Priory U13A boys won their soccer match 7-2 and the B team took their game 4-0.

HeraldLIVE