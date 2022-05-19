March date for 2023 Ironman African Championship and 70.3 announced

Triathlon enthusiasts will be delighted at the news the Ironman African Championship will return to Hobie Beach in 2023 as the date for the event was launched this week.

For the second consecutive year, the African Championship will have the Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay hosted alongside the continental championship race with athletes from far and wide expected to descend on the Bay for the March 5 spectacle.

In 2022, Nelson Mandela Bay favourite Kyle Buckingham took home the crown in the men’s race and German favourite Daniela Bleymehl won the women’s race.

With the last two events being split between Kings and Hobie beaches, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the swim and bike transitions make a welcome return to their original site adjacent to Shark Rock Pier.

Ironman SA regional managing director Keith Bowler said: “We are excited to announce the changes to the 2023 Ironman African Championship and Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The race date is slightly earlier than normal, but we feel this is a more suitable date as it will provide athletes with the best race experience.

“Having the swim and transition area back at Hobie Beach is better for our spectators as they get to line up on the iconic pier again, thus bringing back that electric atmosphere at the swim start and course throughout the day.”

Since 2021, the Ironman African Championship has started and transitioned from Kings Beach, with the finish line remaining at Hobie Beach.

Ironman SA director of operations Paul Wolff said: “The shift was originally done to create more space and expand the number of athletes racing both the Ironman African Championship and Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Kings Beach was also the swim course and transition area for the 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship, which was a great success.

“However, after hearing feedback from our athletes, the move back to Hobie Beach will provide the familiar proximity to transition and the finish line as well as great spectator spots along the course.”

General entries to the 2023 Ironman African Championship and Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay will open on Tuesday at 11am.