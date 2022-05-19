Cheers to local brewers at African Beer Cup competition

Premium By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Most Eastern Cape men unashamedly enjoy an ice cold beer after work, so it was no surprise when two local brewers came out tops at the continent’s biggest beer competition, the 2022 African Beer Cup.



Gqeberha’s Richmond Hill Brewing Co (RHBC) won four awards, while Barrington’s Craft Brewery in Plettenberg Bay won bronze in the speciality beer category. ..