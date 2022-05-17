Titanic Premier League hockey battle at Pearson

There was a titanic battle in the Men’s Premier League between Lakeside Cavaliers and PE Crusader Chargers at the Pearson High School Astroturf on Saturday.

It was a match of two halves with end to end action.

Lakeside took the early initiative and romped to a 3-0 half-time lead.

Something must have been said by coach Anton Peltenberg with his Chargers because they sprung to life in the second half and came close to causing the biggest upset this season, giving Lakeside a real run for their money.

The game was enthralling to watch and had the large crowd on their feet till the final buzzer.

The end result was a well-deserve 4-3 victory to Lakeside with their scorers being Mikhail Lindoor (2), Sachin Padayachee and Lyall Meyer.

Scorers for the Crusaders were Luke Mounsear-Wilson, Alex Penhall and Curtis Samboer.

On Sunday, 14-year-old Mija Kliment made her Ladies Premier League debut for defending champions UHC Comets against PEC Warriors and held her own in their 4-2 victory.

Other weekend results:

Men’s Premier League: Gelvandale Hurricanes 9-0 Old Grey, Rhodes 0-0 NMU, Rhodes 7-3 St. Peters.

Men’s Presidents League: NMU Gushers 1-4 PEC Aloes, Gelvandale Knights 1-1 WOSA, Old Grey Unicorns 2-1 Pirates Blue Beards.

Ladies Premier League: PEC Warriors 2-1 Pirates Jolly Rodgers, Rhodes 2-1 Gelvandale Tornados, UHC Comets 4-2 PEC Warriors, Old Collegians 1-2 NMU.

Ladies Presidents League: St Peters 2-0 Pegs A, WOSA 0-4 Rhodes, Old Collegians Academy 2-1 UHC Galaxies, NMU Usherettes 0-1 Gelvandale Panthers.