Top racers to do battle in 2.1 Challenge at Victory Raceway

Victory Raceway will be a hive of activity when it hosts its the 2.1 Challenge regional and club championships event on Saturday.

Stock car enthusiasts will see all their favourite drivers and machines in action with competing classes set to include Junior Hot Rods, Pinkrods, 1660s, 2.1 Modified, Heavy Metals and Saloons.

Vicky Gillmer, promoter’s assistant at Victory Raceway, said they were looking forward to an action-packed event with competitors travelling from various parts of the country to take on this challenge.

“We have quite a few top racers travelling to Gqeberha for this event, with the likes of Christopher Burisch, Hendricus Botha, Henties de Villiers, Alistair Simpson, Jason Klopper and Jody von Zummeren.

“Our focus for these events is not so much quantity of the 2.1s but rather the quality of the cars, so we have about five or six good rear-wheel-drive cars that we invite, and then we have them battle it out for top honours of the race evenings.

“The challenge was first established in 2018, with a second event being held a year later.

“However, due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have had to postpone the events for the last two years because of the pandemic.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the drivers back for another instalment of this popular race and spectators can expect some exciting racing action,” she said.

Gillmer said that club championship points would be allocated to all classes except the Junior Hot Rods, while regional championship points will be awarded in all classes except the Junior and Pink Hot Rods.

“Points will be scored to both club and regional championships — the 2.1 Challenge is just an additional event added to the regular racing programme,” she said.

With spectators allowed, gates will open at 2pm with the live action set to kick off at 5pm.

Gillmer said admittance for spectators was not subject to them producing a vaccination card or negative Covid-19 PCR test.

HeraldLIVE