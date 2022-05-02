Northern and Southern Gauteng claim U21 IPT honours in Gqeberha

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



As the dust settled on the KC March AstroTurf in Gelvandale, Gauteng sides shared the U21 interprovincial tournament spoils after their men’s and women’s sides claimed gold in Gqeberha at the weekend.



The women from Northern Gauteng Blues took gold with a thrilling 3-0 penalty shootout victory after the score was tied at 1-1 after normal time against neighbours Southern Gauteng. ..