×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Northern and Southern Gauteng claim U21 IPT honours in Gqeberha

Premium
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter
02 May 2022

As the dust settled on the KC March AstroTurf in Gelvandale, Gauteng sides shared the U21 interprovincial tournament spoils after their men’s and women’s sides claimed gold in Gqeberha at the weekend. 

The women from Northern Gauteng Blues took gold with a thrilling 3-0 penalty shootout victory after the score was tied at 1-1 after normal time against neighbours Southern Gauteng. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read