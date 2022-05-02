Battered Bulldogs will stay in the fight, Currie promises
Border coach tries to stay positive after thrashing by EP Elephants in Gqeberha
Defiant Border Bulldogs coach Lumamba Currie says his hastily assembled team will continue to stay in the fight and will always leave everything out on the field despite being thrashed 64-7 by the EP Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
He says the Bulldogs will work on improvement in stopping driving mauls and setting a better platform for attack ahead of their clash against the Kenyan Simbas in Buffalo City on Saturday...
