×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Battered Bulldogs will stay in the fight, Currie promises

Border coach tries to stay positive after thrashing by EP Elephants in Gqeberha

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
02 May 2022

Defiant Border Bulldogs coach Lumamba Currie says his hastily assembled team will continue to stay in the fight and will always leave everything out on the field despite being thrashed 64-7 by the EP Elephants in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

He says the Bulldogs will work on improvement in   stopping driving mauls and setting a better platform for attack ahead of  their clash against the Kenyan Simbas in Buffalo City on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read