SACS qualify for Hibbert Shield final at Grey High

SACS took control in the third chukka of a tight contest against Southern Cape rivals York to qualify for the final of the Hibbert Shield hockey festival hosted by Grey High in Gqeberha this weekend.

They are likely to meet the high-flying Bishops team in Monday’s final. The Cape Town side still had to play Selborne College in their final game but after the East London team lost on Friday to St Stithians, even a win would probably not be enough to overtake Bishops on goal difference.

Both SACS and York, from George, were unbeaten going into their final pool game, but the latter had been held to a 3-3 draw by Paul Roos Gymnasium on Sunday morning.

This meant they needed to defeat SACS in their final fixture to advance to the final and for most of the first part of the game they were in contention.

Though the Capetonians scored first, York levelled the match at 1-1 and were matching their opponents step by step.

But SACS slowly began to assert some territorial dominance and in a three-minute period towards the end of the third chukka they cracked York’s defence on three occasions to take a match-winning 4-1 lead.

They increased that within moments of the start of the 12-minute fourth chukka and at 5-1, which was the final score, it was all over bar the shouting.

Earlier in the day SACS gave notice of their goalscoring ability by putting seven past Menlo Park, while York had a ding-dong battle with 2019 champions Paul Roos.

In one of the day’s major Eastern Cape derbies, Selborne edged Grey High 3-2 after scoring two goals in quick succession in the third chukka to lead 3-1 going into the final period.

The hosts added spice to the last chukka by getting their second goal and both sides had chances to increase their tallies before the end. But none of those attacks came to fruition and Selborne came away delighted with the victory.

Bishops have been one of the form teams at the tournament and continued their goalscoring ways with a 4-0 result over St Charles on Sunday morning.

That took their tally of goals to 16 in four matches, while only conceding three. A key win came against 2021 champions Grey High on Saturday, whom they outduelled 5-2.

Besides the result against York, the critical win for SACS came on Saturday when they edged Paul Roos 2-1.

The results were:

Pool 1: St Stithians bt Selborne 1-0, Bishops bt Garsfontein 4-0, Grey High bt St Charles 1-0, St Stithians bt St Charles 1-0, Grey High bt Garsfontein 3-1, Selborne bt St Charles 2-1, Bishops bt St Stithians 3-1, Selborne bt Garsfontein 2-1, Bishops bt Grey High 5-2, St Stithians drew with Garsfontein 0-0, Bishops bt St Charles 4-0, Selborne bt Grey High 3-2

Pool 2: York bt Pearson 4-1, SACS bt DHS 6-0, Paul Roos bt Menlo Park 2-1, Pearson bt Menlo Park 4-3, SACS bt Paul Roos 2-1, York bt DHS 3-1, SACS bt Pearson 3-2, York bt Menlo Park 2-0, Paul Roos bt DHS 2-1, SACS bt Menlo Park 7-1, Paul Roos bt Pearson 7-1, DHS bt Menlo Park 2-0, DHS bt Pearson 3-1, York drew with Paul Roos 3-3, SACS bt York 5-1​

