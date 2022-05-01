One dead, three injured, in horror crash

One person died and three others were injured in a head-on collision on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 3.10am, Algoa Park police attended to the scene of the accident near St Leonards and Uitenhage Roads on the R75.

Two vehicles, a white Mercedes-Benz C-class and a white Renault Kwid, were involved.

It is alleged that the Mercedes-Benz was travelling on the wrong side of the road, which resulted in a head-on collision, Naidu said.

“The Renault Kwid caught alight on impact and the driver who was alone in the vehicle died,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, the identity of the driver of the Renault Kwid is unknown at this stage and police are attempting to trace his next-of-kin.

The three occupants in the Mercedes were taken by ambulance to hospital prior to the police arriving at the scene.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation or in tracing the deceased person's next-of-kin is asked to contact detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa Park on 083-243-4567.

HeraldLIVE