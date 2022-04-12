Londt Park archers on target to score big in Pretoria
Eight from Bay to compete in weekend’s SA outdoor nationals
Having bagged 14 medals at the 2021 National Indoor Archery Championships, Londt Park Archery Club are hoping to score even bigger accolades in this weekend’s competition.
A total of eight Londt Park archers head to Pretoria over the Easter weekend to participate in the 72nd South African Outdoor Nationals...
