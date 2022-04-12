Londt Park archers on target to score big in Pretoria

Eight from Bay to compete in weekend’s SA outdoor nationals

Premium By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Having bagged 14 medals at the 2021 National Indoor Archery Championships, Londt Park Archery Club are hoping to score even bigger accolades in this weekend’s competition.



A total of eight Londt Park archers head to Pretoria over the Easter weekend to participate in the 72nd South African Outdoor Nationals...