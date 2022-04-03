WATCH LIVE | Isuzu IRONMAN African Championship in Gqeberha
The Isuzu IRONMAN African Championship swim has been delayed and shortened for Pro Athletes due to rough sea conditions in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday and cancelled swim for all Age Groupers.
Follow the action live here:
Join us for the Isuzu IRONMAN African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay, Port Elizabeth for an action packed day of professional racing.Posted by IRONMAN now on Saturday, April 2, 2022
