Sigh of relief for sport: Ramaphosa says stadiums can be half-full

President Cyril Ramaphosa says stadiums will be opened for professional sports events at 50% capacity in the coming days.

Almost exactly two years after Covid-19 dealt a blow to global professional sports and shut down live viewing of sports events in SA, major codes will breathe a sigh of relief. Professional sports will finally be able to approach a situation far closer to a pre-pandemic reality after Ramaphosa's announcement in his national address on Tuesday night.

Ramaphosa said the government intends to lift the National State of Disaster as soon as public comment on the health regulations replacing it has been completed.

In the meantime, many restrictions of Level 1 are being lifted. These include the restriction of 1,000 people at indoor gatherings and 2,000 outdoors. This will be replaced by a 50% of capacity restriction, where provisions have been made for attendees to prove they are vaccinated or have been tested for Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said a meeting of the Presidential Co-ordinating Council was held on Tuesday.

“Based on those consultations and the recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council the cabinet has decided to ease several restrictions as part of Adjusted Level 1,” Ramaphosa said.