Cooke gearing up for packed racing schedule

Gqeberha triathlete says training going well for 2022 African Triathlon Cup and SA Triathlon Championships

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha triathlete Keegan Cooke says his preparations for his next few races are going well and he is looking to put the hammer down with his next race day drawing closer.



Cooke, who recently took second place in his season-opening race at the People’s Triathlon incorporating the SA Long Distance Triathlon Championships in St Francis Bay, is happy with his form as he enters the final phase of his training before the 2022 African Triathlon Cup and SA Triathlon Championships in Gqeberha later in March. ..