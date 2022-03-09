Cooke gearing up for packed racing schedule
Gqeberha triathlete says training going well for 2022 African Triathlon Cup and SA Triathlon Championships
Gqeberha triathlete Keegan Cooke says his preparations for his next few races are going well and he is looking to put the hammer down with his next race day drawing closer.
Cooke, who recently took second place in his season-opening race at the People’s Triathlon incorporating the SA Long Distance Triathlon Championships in St Francis Bay, is happy with his form as he enters the final phase of his training before the 2022 African Triathlon Cup and SA Triathlon Championships in Gqeberha later in March. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.