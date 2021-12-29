Open water swimmers toe line at J-Bay’s Marina Mile

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Open water swimmers will stroke it out to end the year on a high in the Marina Mile at Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay, on Thursday morning.



“We are super-relieved to have got this far — it has been a tough year for all but we are very much looking forward to 2022 and whatever it may bring,” Zsports MD Michael Zoetmulder told The Herald...