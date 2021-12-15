AmaZulu draw bittersweet, Chippa interim coach says

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Though their 2-2 draw against AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership was a difficult pill to swallow, Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies said his side would have to stomach the result and move on.



The Chilli Boys came back with a point from their return match against Usuthu at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday...