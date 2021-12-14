Development squash youngsters strut their stuff

The Old Grey squash complex was a hive of activity at the weekend with experienced EP coach Ed Razanno leading a festival of just more than 30 top youngsters.

Ten of the young players travelled from Johannesburg.

The Egoli squash initiative is a holistic squash development programme and Razanno facilitated the festival with a view to boost the EP development programme through bringing together young players from all walks of life.

Twelve leading development players, most playing in the top league with top Grey players, joined the visitors to train and play.

Razanno, together with young coaches Luke Muller, Siya Hloyi, Lukhanyo Hlobo and Yanga Manxeba, spent two mornings exposing the players to the physical and technical demands of the sport.

The afternoons saw intense competition with more than 15 matches played.

Some of the top matches were between players such as Lubabalo Mtotoyi, Bonakele Nomkala (EP) and Nathaniel Ndebeli Mthetheleli Ndlovu (Gauteng).

The players have been starved of inter-provincial competition in the past 18 months.

For leading local grade 11 players like Luke Muller, Liyema Morosi and Keanu Morrison, this was an opportunity to measure themselves against top high schoolers from the Gauteng region, an SA powerhouse of squash.

They hope to contend again in the 2022 SA Schools inter-provincial tournament.

Gerrard Mitchell, a former Grey High pupil now at university in Johannesburg, is playing A section provincial squash.

He joined the festival on Saturday afternoon to play Mtotoyi.

The match proved to be of a high quality, setting a standard for younger aspiring players.

