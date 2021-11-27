2021 Kyalami 9 Hour postponed due to new Covid-19 variant

It was confirmed late on Friday that the 2021 Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour sports car endurance race, which was due to host the final round of this year's Intercontinental GT Challenge from December 2-4 at Midrand's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, has been postponed.

The detection of coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, announced on Thursday, and the resulting travel restrictions already imposed by several countries will prevent most international teams and championship staff from flying to SA for the event.

The local promoter and SRO Motorsports Group — who are jointly responsible for staging the race — have confirmed that they are already working with local authorities to evaluate travel solutions and reschedule the event.

According to the organisers a new date for the Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour will be confirmed and announced on Monday November 29.