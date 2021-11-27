US to impose travel curbs on eight Southern African countries over new Covid-19 variant

The official said the restrictions will apply to SA, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi and were being “implemented out of an abundance of caution in light of a new Covid-19 variant circulating in Southern Africa”.

The policy does not ban flights or apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents, the official said. The US only lifted travel restrictions on SA on November 8.