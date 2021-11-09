SA pro Lyle Rowe back home for Humewood’s 90th anniversary

South African professional Lyle Rowe is excited about returning to a course where he learnt much of his golf when he helps the grand old lady of Humewood Golf Club celebrate its 90th anniversary from November 12-14.

The revered Eastern Cape coastal course, the only true links in Africa, will see the 34-year-old Rowe head a list of celebrities for the weekend as the club celebrates a significant milestone on a grand scale.

He will be joined by fellow SA professional Jake Redman, as well as rugby stars Robbi Kempson, Owen Nkumane and Braam van Straaten, cricketer Brian McMillan and former SA golf star and renowned raconteur Dale Hayes, an established Sunshine Tour commentator.

Under general manager and PGA pro Brendon Timm, the organising committee have set up a weekend of fun, with live entertainment in the evenings, handled by Survivor SA 2018 winner Tom Swartz and Kingfisher FM deejay Gareth Burley, complementing the thrill of tackling the Humewood links.

Rowe, who recently won the Blue Label Challenge on the Sunshine Tour at Sun City, played in the Vodacom Origins of Golf event at Humewood in October and was full of praise for the condition of the course.

“It is always so great to come to play at Humewood,” Rowe said.

“The course is in the best condition I have seen it in for a long time.

“The greens are superb and all credit to the Humewood staff for the work they have put in to get it to this state.

“It most definitely is one of my favourite courses in South Africa.

“I have played many links layouts overseas and Humewood compares very favourably with all those.”

Not only does Rowe appreciate the state of the course, he has a strong affinity with the ambience of the club, which he describes as “a special place”.

“This is a home course for me and it’s always a thrill to come back.

“The members are great and it is always a treat to play here,” he added.

“The 90th anniversary is a big milestone and it’s nice to see the club management going all out to make it a weekend to remember.”

The celebration will begin on Friday [November 12] with a variety of competitions over the three days, covering an alliance, a four-ball betterball stableford and a mixed betterball.

Timm said they were delighted to be hosting some of the country’s top celebrities and encouraged golfing enthusiasts to take this opportunity to experience the challenges of a links layout.

“The competitions will include amazing hole-in-one prizes and entertaining activations on the course,” he said.

“We will also have some fun in the sun for the younger ones as free golf lessons will be available for all children aged five to 18 on the Saturday from 9am-11am.

“To book your game, evening entertainment and promotional opportunities, please email us at bookings@humewoodgolf.co.za or call us on 041-583 3011.”

HeraldLIVE