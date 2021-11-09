Mostert looking forward to ‘jolling’ against Scotland’s SA imports

Hardman says it’s going to require ‘a big effort’ to get the win

Springbok hardman Franco Mostert says he is looking forward to “jolling” against a Scotland side expected to include SA imports who will understand Afrikaans line-out calls at Murrayfield on Saturday.



When Scotland edged Australia 15-13 on Sunday, SA-born players Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe were in the Scottish starting line-up...