Suspicious behaviour leads to discovery of wads of cash
Four men’s unwillingness to be examined by medical personnel led to the discovery of wads of cash allegedly concealed in their backpacks.
Members of the K9-unit in Cradock were patrolling the N10 between Cradock and Middelburg at 11.50am on Thursday when they noticed a white Ford Icon parked in a field next to the road...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.